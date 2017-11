Ο Μπιν Λάντεν Έβλεπε Κινούμενα Σχέδια, Το iPhone Χαζεύει Στήθη

HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 6 days • Throwback to 2015. What I love about this video is that at first you think it's just a sign. Like, where's the costume here? And then I hop away and you're like ooooooh now I get it • ALSO: If you swipe right you'll also find my 2014 costume. I dressed as a foosball player in 2014 because that was the first year I was playing in an international tournament with the US Amputee Soccer Team. So it felt appropriate. Because, if you think about it, amputee soccer is basically human foosball.

A post shared by Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT